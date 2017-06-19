Jun 19, 2017 09:54 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com
Motorola Moto C Plus to launch in India today: Here is how to watch it live
Motorola has already confirmed that Moto C Plus will be exclusive to Flipkart. “Yes, it’s a cool place to be at! The #MotoCPlus will come to you, exclusively on @Flipkart. Stay tuned,” Moto India had tweeted. Here's is where you can watch the launch live.
Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to launch the Moto C Plus in India today. The company will have a live a live stream for the launch of Moto C Plus, which will start at 12pm.
