Jun 19, 2017 09:54 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Motorola Moto C Plus to launch in India today: Here is how to watch it live

Motorola has already confirmed that Moto C Plus will be exclusive to Flipkart. “Yes, it’s a cool place to be at! The #MotoCPlus will come to you, exclusively on @Flipkart. Stay tuned,” Moto India had tweeted. Here's is where you can watch the launch live.

Motorola Moto C Plus to launch in India today: Here is how to watch it live

Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to launch the Moto C Plus in India today. The company will have a live a live stream for the launch of Moto C Plus, which will start at 12pm.

Motorola has already confirmed that Moto C Plus will be exclusive to Flipkart. “Yes, it’s a cool place to be at! The #MotoCPlus will come to you, exclusively on @Flipkart. Stay tuned,” Moto India had tweeted. Here's is where you can watch the launch live.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/tech/motorola-moto-c-plus-to-launch-in-india-today-here-is-how-to-watch-it-live-1436529.html

tags #Business #Flipkart #Lenovo #Moto C Plus #Motorola

