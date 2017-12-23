App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 21, 2017 10:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Motherson Sumi Systems' promoter sells stake worth Rs 1,079 crore

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 375.02 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 1079.68 crore, the data showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Auto component major Motherson Sumi Systems' promoter Samvardhana Motherson International today sold 1.37 percent stake in the firm for over Rs 1,079 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with leading exchange BSE, the promoter disposed of 2.88 crore shares, amounting to 1.37 percent stake, in Motherson Sumi Systems.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 375.02 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 1079.68 crore, the data showed.

The buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

Motherson Sumi Systems' stock ended the day on BSE at Rs 373.35, down 3.13 percent from the previous close.

tags #Business #Companies #markets

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.