Motherson Sumi Systems' promoter sells stake worth Rs 1,079 crore

Auto component major Motherson Sumi Systems' promoter Samvardhana Motherson International today sold 1.37 percent stake in the firm for over Rs 1,079 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with leading exchange BSE, the promoter disposed of 2.88 crore shares, amounting to 1.37 percent stake, in Motherson Sumi Systems.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 375.02 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 1079.68 crore, the data showed.

The buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

Motherson Sumi Systems' stock ended the day on BSE at Rs 373.35, down 3.13 percent from the previous close.