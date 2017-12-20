App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 20, 2017 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Most PSBs didn't meet performance target to qualify for recapitalisation

The finance ministry on Wednesday said it has not provided the entire amount towards capital infusion in public sector banks as most of them failed to meet the performance target.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The finance ministry on Wednesday said it has not provided the entire amount towards capital infusion in public sector banks as most of them failed to meet the performance target.

As part of Indradhanush Plan to revitalise state-owned lenders, the government had proposed to infuse Rs 70,000 crore out of Budgetary Allocations in them.

The plan envisaged Rs 25,000 crore each in 2015-16 and 2016-17 and Rs 10,000 crore each in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

So far, it has infused Rs 51,858 crore in public sector banks (PSBs).

related news

The government allocated Rs 22,915 crore in 13 PSBs during 2016-17 under the first tranche of capital infusion out of which Rs 16,414 crore or 75 per cent was given upfront.

"The remaining amount was to be infused based on the performance of the respective PSBs.

"However, none of the banks could achieve the set targets and therefore, the remaining 25 per cent of the allocated capital has not been released so far," the ministry said.

The PSBs in which capital infusion was made in 2016-17, include State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of India.

Earlier this year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced a Rs 2.11 lakh crore capital infusion in PSBs, including Rs 1.35 lakh crore worth recapitalisation bonds.

As per sources, the government is working on the modalities for issuing the recapitalisation bonds as it aims to front-load the infusion with an aim to strengthen the state-owned banking sector.

The 21 PSBs together account for about 70 per cent of the market share.

The Nifty PSU index was down 1.15 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

tags #bank #Business #Economy #India

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.