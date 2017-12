On December 13, 2017 Morgan Stanley France Sas sold 15,00,000 shares of Shriram Transport Finance Corporation at Rs 1,362.50 on the BSE.

However, Societe Generale bought 15,00,228 shares at Rs 1,362.50.

On Wednesday, Shriram Transport Finance Corporation ended at Rs 1,366.90, up Rs 3.20, or 0.23 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,405.50 on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 62.74 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 21.79. The latest book value of the company is Rs 498.15 per share.