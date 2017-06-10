Morgan Stanley Investment buys 8.78 lakh shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants India

On June 9, 2017 Local Goverment Superannuation Scheme sold 878,574 shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants India at Rs 810 per share on the BSE. However, Morgan Stanley Investment Funds Indian Equity Fund bought 878,574 shares at Rs 810 per share on the BSE.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India closed at Rs 810.00, down Rs 9.75, or 1.19 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 830.00 and 52-week low Rs 544.85 on 08 June, 2017 and 24 June, 2016, respectively.