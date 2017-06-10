App
Jun 10, 2017 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Morgan Stanley Investment buys 8.78 lakh shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants India

Morgan Stanley Investment Funds Indian Equity Fund bought 878,574 shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants at Rs 810 per share on the BSE.

On June 9, 2017 Local Goverment Superannuation Scheme sold 878,574 shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants India at Rs 810 per share on the BSE. However, Morgan Stanley Investment Funds Indian Equity Fund bought 878,574 shares at Rs  810 per share on the BSE.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India closed at Rs 810.00, down Rs 9.75, or 1.19 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 830.00 and 52-week low Rs 544.85 on 08 June, 2017 and 24 June, 2016, respectively.

