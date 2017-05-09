May 09, 2017 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Morgan Stanley (France) S.A. buys 24.23 lakh shares of HDIL
Morgan Stanley (France) S.A. bought 2,423,146 shares of Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) at Rs 91.36 per share on the NSE.
Housing Development and Infrastructure closed at Rs 92.95, up Rs 6.60, or 7.64 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 108.75 and 52-week low Rs 52.25 on 12 July, 2016 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.