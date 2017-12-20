More power to Virat: Kohli replaces King Khan as most valuable celebrity brand

After taking the internet by storm with his wedding pictures, Virat Kohli is back in news. This time for replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the most valuable celebrity brand. The brand value of Kohli is USD 144 million against that of SRK’s USD 106 million.

According to the Millennials: India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Brand report by Duff & Phelps, Kohli along with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh lead the ascent of the millennials to the top of the rankings.

“For the first time since we began publishing our rankings, Shah Rukh Khan has slipped from the top ranking and has been replaced by Virat Kohli. Kohli is now the first choice of brands to engage and attract consumers, fuelled by his extraordinary on-field performances and off-field charisma,” said Varun Gupta, Duff & Phelps Managing Director and Region Leader - India, Japan and Southeast Asia.

“In addition to Kohli, other young celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and badminton champion PV Sindhu have either risen in the rankings or entered our top 15 list, backed by noteworthy performances in their respective fields and strong endorsement signings over the last year,” Gupta added.

Inspite of Bollywood celebrities occupying the top 15 spots in the list, sports personalities, too, are not lagging behind. Names like Kohli, Dhoni and Sindhu, are collectively valued at USD 180 million where the overall brand value of the top 15 celebrities stand at USD 712 million.

Deepika Padukone presently stands at USD 93 million, while Akshay Kumar is at USD 47 million and Ranveer Singh is at USD 42 million.

New entrants to the top 15 celebrities included Varun Dhawan debuting at number 10 and PV Sindhu at number 15.

Personal care, food and beverages, automobiles, smartphones and clothing are the top sectors for these celebrity endorsers.