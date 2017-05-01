More petrol pumps found guilty of using cheat chip

The crackdown of petrol pumps of the state capital continued on the third day by the UP Special Task Force and officials of the Oil companies to check tampering with fuel dispensing machines.

On Sunday, two more petrol pumps were seized after they were found guilty of cheating people by installing electronic chip. Out of 13 petrol pumps till now 11 have been found guilty and seized till now.

The two petrol pumps found guilty of using the ‘cheat’ chips on Sunday were in Thakurganj and Sitapur Road. The petrol pump on Sitapur road belonged to BN Shukla who is also the president of UP Petrol Pump Dealers Association. Shukla’s one more petrol pump in Madioan area was seized on Saturday after found guilty of using a chip to dupe people.

Briefing about the raids ASP STF, Arvind Chaturvedi said, “The dispensing units of the petrol pump at Sitapur highway was found tampered and traces were showing that the chip was forcibly removed from the machines. While the pump near Koneshwar was seized as three electronic chips and remote controls were recovered from the machines.”

The scene was a bit different at a third petrol pump raided by STF along with officers of weight and measurement department late on Sunday night. The five machines at this petrol pump near Polytechnic crossing were found missing.

It was learned by STF that some officers from weight and measurement department d gave permission to the owner of this petrol pump for maintenance and repairing of the machines.

A seven member police team comprising of Inspector and Sub-Inspector rank officials has been constituted to probe the entire racket and this team will be monitored directly by SSP himself.

The prime accused Rajinder who was arrested on Friday is in the police custody and the team is now taking his help to identify which petrol pump owners are in the cheating business.