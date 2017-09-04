App
Sep 04, 2017 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

More people are paying for Tinder than any other app on Apple's App Store

The introduction of Tinder Gold, the paid premium arm of the popular dating app last week, could be behind its sales rate topping the charts 

Moneycontrol News 

Popular online dating app Tinder is now the top grossing app on Apple’s App store, beating the likes of entertainment giant Netflix, Pandora and hit mobile games like Candy Crush Saga.

Tinder, which made its debut five years ago, lets people swipe left or right on profiles to indicate those they like as possible date partners.

Tinder’s wearing the crown was shared in a Twitter post from Tinder CPO Brian Norgard on August 30.

One of the factors because of which Tinder has climbed to the top of the charts is the recent introduction of Tinder Gold, a premium service that can allow subscribers to see who has liked them.

A few hours back, Nogard posted that Tinder is now the Number one grossing app in 41 countries.

Tinder Gold was described in a blog post as “members-only service, offering our most exclusive features: Passport, Rewind, Unlimited Likes, five Super Likes per day."

“Think of it as your personal Swipe Right concierge - available 24/7 - bringing all of your pending matches to you," Tinder said.

tinder 11

The basics of Tinder include swiping left and right to like or reject potential dating partners in nearby areas  (Pic Courtesy: Tinder Blog)

Tinder Gold had made its debut at around USD 4.99 (Around Rs 320) a month, and is currently on the iOS and will be made available for Android smartphones in about a month.

Tinder’s foray into monetisation had started with introduction of its “Plus” subscription service that freed users of a limit on the number of daily swipes they can make on the app.

Also Read: Study shows Tinder may not be the best way to find love

Tinder is owned by a Match Group subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp and boasts of 50 million users. It is presently valued at USD 3 billion as per a Forbes report.

Ever since it hit the app market in 2012, many people have tried to analyse the mechanics of the dating app.

(One USD= Rs 63.98)

