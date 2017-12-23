Moolah miners of 2017: Jeff Bezos tops on Forbes' biggest billionaire gainers list

Amazon’s CEO and founder Jeff Bezos added USD 34 billion in 2017, one-third of his total wealth today, becoming the topper in the list of the Biggest Billionaire Gainers 2017 releases by Forbes.

The richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, rode on the surge of Amazon stocks which have gained 60 percent year-to-date (YTD). Bezos added about USD 7 billion in hours when the stocks of the e-retail company grew by 13 percent in a single day on October 26.

Second and the third biggest gainers of the year were Chinese real-estate tycoon Hui Ka Yan and LVMH's CEO Bernard Arnault who gained USD 27.4 billion and USD 23.6 billion, respectively.

According to Forbes, Yan’s growth is entirely tied to a 400 percent rise in the stock price of his Evergrande Group. The group had reported strong financial results in July as revenues increased by 115 percent and net profits climbed 224 percent.

Arnault, on the other hand, owes his gain to 52 percent surge in stock prices and the planned purchase of shares of Dior they don't already own. Other LVMH brands include Dom Perignon, Bulgari, Louis Vuitton and Tag Heuer.

Only Indian on the list, Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani’s wealth grew USD 18 billion this year. The oil, gas and telecom baron owes his growth to over 65 percent growth in the share prices of Reliance Industries. Ambani stands overall sixth on the list.

Other billionaires who managed to get a place on the list include Facebook’s CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg who gained USD 23.6 billion riding on surging stock prices and is placed fourth. He owns 17 percent stake in Facebook which climbed nearly 60 percent YTD.

Trailing Zuckerberg is Chinese tech billionaire Ma Huateng. The chairman of Tencent Holdings owes the rise to the surge in stock prices of the company, like most of the people on the list.

Huateng who gained USD 21.8 billion YTD also acquired 12 percent stake in Snapchat’s parent company Snap in November. Tencent is the company behind WeChat messaging app which has close to a billion users on earth.

Mexico’s richest man, Carlos Slim Helu with an addition of USD 15.3 billion, Oracle’s founder Larry Ellison with USD 13.3 billion and owner of Gucci, Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen, and Saint Laurent, Francois Pinault with a USD 12.5 billion growth in wealth are the other people in top ten.

The only woman to have found a place in the list is Yang Huiyan, the richest woman in Asia. She gained USD 14.8 billion this year and saw her net worth almost triple this year, thanks to China’s booming real estate market.