Monsoon Sale: Jet Airways offers fares starting from Rs 1,079

Jet Airways on Tuesday announced an all-inclusive, one-way special economy fares starting from as low as Rs 1,079 on select routes for a limited period.

The limited booking window sale will allow customers to book economy class tickets for as low as Rs 1,079 - all-inclusive - on certain sectors, the private carrier said in a release.

The booking under the sale starts from Wednesday with a three-day window period. The travel period for these tickets can be between June 15 and September 20, Jet Airways said.

The sale provides passengers an opportunity to plan their monsoon gateways in advance and avail attractive savings, it said.

"This special monsoon offer will allow Jet Airways guests to discover and experience select destinations across India. Guests can additionally enjoy the airline's hospitality and service, while availing significant savings on their travel with us," Chief Commercial Officer Jayraj Shanmugam said in the release.

The special fare tickets are available on a first- come-first-served basis and will be valid for travel on direct flights for both one-way and return journeys, it said.