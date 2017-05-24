App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 24, 2017 08:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Monsoon Sale: Jet Airways offers fares starting from Rs 1,079

The limited booking window sale will allow customers to book economy class tickets for as low as Rs 1,079 - all-inclusive - on certain sectors, the private carrier said in a release.

Monsoon Sale: Jet Airways offers fares starting from Rs 1,079

Jet Airways on Tuesday announced an all-inclusive, one-way special economy fares starting from as low as Rs 1,079 on select routes for a limited period.

The limited booking window sale will allow customers to book economy class tickets for as low as Rs 1,079 - all-inclusive - on certain sectors, the private carrier said in a release.

The booking under the sale starts from Wednesday with a three-day window period. The travel period for these tickets can be between June 15 and September 20, Jet Airways said.

The sale provides passengers an opportunity to plan their monsoon gateways in advance and avail attractive savings, it said.

"This special monsoon offer will allow Jet Airways guests to discover and experience select destinations across India. Guests can additionally enjoy the airline's hospitality and service, while availing significant savings on their travel with us," Chief Commercial Officer Jayraj Shanmugam said in the release.

The special fare tickets are available on a first- come-first-served basis and will be valid for travel on direct flights for both one-way and return journeys, it said.

tags #Business #India #Jet Airways

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.