Why Sebi’s ‘riskometer’ is risky

Markets can remain irrational for longer than you can remain solvent – John Maynard Keynes

There is a reason for race tracks not having speed breakers. Everyone, from the driver to the audience knows the risk involved in high-speed driving. The same is true for investing. Everyone involved in the markets knows the risk involved. There are no assured returns in this form of investing.

However, both racing and equity markets are governed by a set of rules. A regulatory body decides the rules of the game which includes safety standards to be followed.

In India, the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulates the stock market and decides the safety standards to protect the investors. According to a news report, Sebi is now contemplating an early warning system that it hopes will forewarn investors.

Reports say that Sebi will introduce an early-warning system, similar to a ‘riskometer’ used in mutual fund industry, to caution people about the risks of investing in stocks of overvalued companies, those with unsustainable business models and ones that may go bankrupt.

Unlike a rating agency the new system will colour code a company or have a number code in place to allow investors to easily identify risks associated with a stock. Apart from fundamental risks, Sebi will also flag risks associated with the trading pattern or owing to the condition of the company’s business.

There is nothing wrong with Sebi’s intention of flagging the warning signal, but how useful will that be?

There are already many such signboards that exchanges have put up, but many investors and traders, mainly retail ignore those in their greed to make money.

Take the case of rating agencies who publicly post their ratings on companies that have taken loans. Banks do not consider giving money to companies below a particular grade and display their debtor companies’ grades publicly. But investors do not even bother looking up the rating before investing.

Forget a retail investor, even analysts recommend companies that have been classified by banks to be below investible grade. Sebi, in vain, had introduced certification courses for analysts to improve the quality of investment recommendations.

Even exchanges have done their bit in classifying companies based on trading patterns and fundamentals. Companies have been kept in various groups based on distinct parameters. Where the exchanges suspect something fishy in the trading activity, the companies are kept in groups like the ‘Z’ group in the BSE.

Many brokers restrict their clients from trading in these stocks. Rather than heeding the risk flagged by the broker and exchanges, some traders simply change their broker and buy these stocks if they are convinced of returns.

The other problem with ‘colouring’ a company or grading it is that Sebi along with the existing players make their decisions on publicly available data or historical data. This piece of information is already discounted by the market by the time it is made public. It is almost like trying to drive by looking in the rearview mirror.

Take the recent case where RBI has locked horns with Sebi in not disclosing data of companies immediately after they have defaulted. RBI says it is sensitive information. But shareholders are the stakeholders who are carrying the bigger risk as their investment is unsecured as compared to a bank which has various means of getting their money back. By the time the rating agency will use the publicly available information the company may become a non-performing asset.

As for flagging a company where Sebi feels valuation is high, it is a subjective matter. Price to earnings ratio (P/E), which is the commonly used valuation ratio by most analysts, is one of the most abused ratios.

Not only does it incorrectly represent the value of the company but it is subjective as well. P/E changes from company to company and sector to sector. Had the rules been in place a year ago most of the IPOs that have tapped the market would have been painted red (high valuation) by Sebi.

Take the case of the retailer Avenue Supermarts. The company got listed at twice the issue price, which itself was overvalued, according to a section of analysts. The stock is currently the four times the issue price, which would have been beyond the colour palette of the regulator.

A corollary to the high valuation rating would be what analysts would flag as an attractive valuation. What if the stock does not give adequate returns even after being rated as attractive valuation, who is to be blamed?

There are all kinds of players in the market, some like to fish in clear waters while others do it in murky waters. Everyone knows what they are getting into. Markets move between periods of high valuation to compelling valuation. They gyrate between irrational exuberance to panic attacks. That’s the nature of markets and that is how it should be.

Sebi’s role is to regulate the markets and not drive it. The best it can do is to restrict dummy companies from trading in the market. It was caught napping when the government revealed the Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) scam, where dormant listed companies were used to convert black money into white.