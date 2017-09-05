Why it’s a good idea to study Q2 earnings for cues to GDP recovery

The GDP (gross domestic product) and GVA (gross value added) numbers reported last week for Q1 FY18 showed that the elephant is limping and not dancing as investors are often made to believe. Does it come as a surprise, especially since it comes close on the heels of a very weak corporate performance?

We analysed the long-period quarterly data of growth (GVA) as well as corporate performance of listed companies to gauge the correlation between the two and also to understand if one could be a lead indicator for the other. While there appears to be a strong correlation between the growth in GVA and growth in sales of India Inc, neither GVA nor corporate performance is a good leading indicator for the other.

So a weak GDP print doesn’t portend weak earnings ahead. If the captains of the industry are to be believed, India Inc can look forward to better days in the second half of the fiscal when the country finally finds a ‘new normal’ after weathering intermittent storms like demonetisation and the GST roll-out.

The weak GDP print

The first quarter (April-June) GDP numbers of FY18 were reported at 5.7 percent which were the lowest in last 3 years, much below the 7.9 percent reported in the same quarter last year and 6.1 percent reported in the quarter ending March 2017. GVA numbers – which measure output minus intermediate consumption -- remained flat at 5.6 percent and were lower than 7.6 percent reported in the same quarter last year.

A sector-wise analysis shows that while there was little or no slowdown in most service sectors, the overall slow growth was essentially due to a slowdown in the manufacturing sector where GVA showed a drastic fall to 1.2 percent from 10.7 reported last year. This could mainly be due to skepticism over the impact of GST and slow recovery after demonetization. According to the government’s Chief Statistician TCA Anant, “the main factor contributing to the drop in GDP growth rate was a sharp fall in ‘industry’ performance”.

Nifty companies and GVA – is there any link?

GVA was recently introduced as an improved measure of economic output by the government. Curious to know if it was truly reflecting the ground reality, we ran a five-year correlation study between corporate performance (in terms of sales, operating profit and after-tax profit of Nifty companies and all listed companies) and GVA.

On expected lines, growth in sales of companies has a very high correlation with the growth in GVA. The correlation coefficient between GVA growth and sales growth of Nifty companies is 0.81. Furthermore, the degree of correlation stands at 0.79 when compared to aggregate sales growth of all listed companies during the same period. It, therefore, makes sense to pay heed to broad macro numbers as an essential first step to forecast corporate performance.

The correlation isn’t that significant when it comes to growth in operating profit. The correlation coefficient between growth in operating profit of Nifty companies as well as all companies vis-a-vis GVA growth is a less significant number below 0.5. Our empirical observation suggests that most companies resort to careful cost management to keep afloat even in the midst of a challenging macro, which is borne out by the weak correlation.

Finally, the correlation between Nifty profitability growth and growth in GVA is 0.48 whereas it is a tad more significant at 0.5 between growth in profitability of all companies and GVA growth. This could be explained by the preponderance of global business in Nifty whereas it is less so for a broader universe of all companies.

Aggregate sales of all companies equals close to 50 percent of India’s GVA. Analyzing the first-quarter results of companies on NSE we see approximately 17-percent fall in Q1 earnings. Given a strong correlation between the two, we believe the dip in Q1 GVA and GDP was much anticipated. This was perhaps one important reason why the poor GDP data invoked a muted reaction from the markets.

However, what our study also suggested was that the correlation between corporate output and economic output has been weakening over the year, although still significantly correlated. Since the complexion of economic activities is changing fast in a dynamic market place, perhaps the GVA numbers will have to be a bit more dynamic. Ideally, more sectors should be considered in order to capture the fast-changing economic landscape, and there should be the possibility of changing sectoral weightages to reflect current trends.

Are they a good lead indicator?

A detailed analysis of the correlation reflected a very weak correlation between GVA and ‘future’ profitability historically. This means that low GDP numbers do not essentially mean lower profitability in the following quarters.

We have already witnessed a poor Q1 show from the Indian corporate sector in Q1 FY18 and given the lingering GST pangs, Q2 FY18 doesn’t appear to be a turnaround quarter either. However, most companies in their Q1 commentaries have indicated an improvement in their order book and sales from the end of the second quarter. The impact of policy changes is also expected to stabilize following Q2. There could be a bunching up of demand that could reflect in the performance in the second half of FY18. Consequently, expect better GDP as well as GVA numbers.

Going by pure statistics, a low base will partially aid the performance. On top of that, going by the guidance from industry captains on earnings recovery and the strong correlation that corporate performance has with GVA growth, one can look forward to a healthy uptick in the second half from GDP numbers as well.

While the backend information that goes into the computation of GDP is at a disaggregate level and much more scattered and hence difficult to get a handle on, in contrast, it is much easier to analyse the performance of listed companies.

While it is of questionable wisdom to use company financials in one quarter to predict GDP in the next, the deferred nature of such releases in a given quarter offers its opportunities. The bulk of company earnings for a quarter are out of the way over a month before GDP for the same period is released. For the quarter under consideration, as the two have such strong correlation, economists should read India Inc’s performance with utmost attention.

