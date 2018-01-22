Reliance Jio's quarterly profit underlines its prodigious potential

For Reliance Industries (RIL), the biggest surprise in the December quarter came in the form of the performance of its telecom venture Reliance Jio. The carrier not only reported a strong EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), but also posted an after-tax profit merely two quarters after its commercial launch.

In terms of financial performance, Jio reported revenue from operations of Rs 6,879 crores in the quarter ended December, up 11.9 percent from the previous quarter. It added 21.5 million subscribers during the quarter, bringing its total subscriber base to 160.1 million as on December 31, 2017.

This translates to an average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 154 per month, which is 1.5 percent lower than in the previous quarter, but still much better than market leader Bharti Airtel, which reported an ARPU of Rs 123, down 15.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, for the quarter under review.

In terms of other operating parameters as well, Jio fared much better than Airtel. The Reliance Industries-owned operator added a net of 21.5 million customers, while the market leader could only add 13.1 million customers. Total wireless traffic for Jio was 4,413 billion MB, significantly higher than Airtel's 1,106 billion MB.

Jio's spectacular performance came on the back of a pan-India distribution network of over 1 million retailers, its widespread 4G reach and VoLTE technology, which provides fast speed data streaming and allows to make calls through data.

This led to the highest per capita voice consumption at 694 minutes per month and 200 crore hours of high-speed video consumption per month.

In terms of profitability, Jio reported an expansion of 1,472.5 bps in its EBITDA margin, which came in at 38.2 percent. The expansion was primarily due to the reduction in access charges (net), which fell from 34.8 percent of revenues from operations to 15.7 percent in the quarter gone by. This was because the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) cut interconnection usage charge (IUC) by 57 percent effective October 1, 2017.

What came as a boon for Jio was actually a bane for Airtel because the higher IUC being incurred by Jio was being paid to the market leader. As a result of TRAI's decision, Airtel’s operating profit margin came under pressure and contracted 173 bps QoQ to 33.8 percent, around 440 bps lower than Jio's.

In addition to this, Jio’s management attributed the company's performance to use of efficient 4G technology and significant addition of paying customers during the quarter.

In terms of capacity, the Reliance Industries-owned carrier continues to score much higher than its incumbents, with a capacity utilization in teens during the quarter gone by, which leaves a lot of room for the company to grow without additional capital expenditure.

The management indicated that Jio is on track to achieve 99 percent of population coverage by end of the current year and is targeting an increase in ARPU to Rs 500 from premium customers. The company has also set its sights on capturing 50 percent market share of the Rs 3 trillion wireless market and a return on capital employed (ROCE) in the high teens.

The main focus, as of now, continues to be on increasing market share, and toward that end, the company recently slashed tariffs on numerous plans. The management pointed out that cut in tariff was a response to the incumbents’ price action to close the gap with Jio. It also indicated that Jio will not shy away from reducing prices further in order to maintain that gap in the event of the incumbents cutting their tariffs further.

During the quarter under review, Reliance Jio announced the acquisition of specified assets of Reliance Communications and its affiliates. The management noted that these assets are strategic in nature and would help the carrier during its planned large-scale rollout of wireless and Fiber to Home and Enterprise services.

In terms of valuation, based on the DCF (discretionary cash flow) method, Jio’s value is currently around Rs 245 per share. As the company's earnings gathers more and more momentum, investors can look forward to RIL unlocking value for its telecom venture.

We believe that Jio would continue to maintain growth momentum on the back of a smart business strategy, latest 4G technology and huge unmet potential available in India.

