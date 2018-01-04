App
Jan 04, 2018 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol portfolios outperform benchmarks: Emami replaces ICICI Bank in the defensive portfolio

As the government readies for its last Budget before the 2019 elections, we expect the rural-oriented policies to be the leitmotif.

Moneycontrol Research @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol wishes our readers a very happy new year! While we are happy to report the out performance in our portfolios, a change in macro call warrants a switch in our portfolio positioning. As the government readies for its last Budget before the 2019 elections, we expect the rural-oriented policies to be the leitmotif. On the other hand, bond yields have been hardening as the market is worried about rising commodity prices and the government overshooting its fiscal deficit target.

Given this backdrop, we have included Emami in our defensive portfolio and dropped ICICI Bank.

Emami is expected to benefit from any increase in rural demand as about 50 percent of its sales are from rural areas. Incentives in the Budget could strengthen  rural demand, which is still recovering from the aftermath of demonetization.

Emami is currently trading 38 times FY19 estimated earnings, a 14 percent discount to market leader HUL. Its earnings are expected to grow at a compounded rate of around 20 percent between FY17 and FY19, driven by double digit volume growth and  improved distribution reach (Direct reach: 12 percent CAGR in 2016-18E ). Further, its presence in high margin categories helps in relatively higher cash yields among FMCG players.

Table: Defensive portfolio

1

Our defensive portfolio (Inception: 29th Sept) has posted an absolute return of 10.5 percent (vs. 7.3 percent for Nifty).

We are delighted to report the performance of our Diwali portfolio (Inception: 13th Oct 2017) which is a set of high conviction investment ideas, launched during Diwali 2017, and has delivered a handsome return of 26.7 percent (vs. 3.3 percent for Nifty). Further, our portfolio of auto companies which are relatively immune to electric vehicle disruption (Inception: 7th Dec 2017), posted a return of 11.3 percent compared to 5.4 percent by the sectoral benchmark (Nifty Auto).

Table: Diwali portfolio

2

Table: EV portfolio

3

