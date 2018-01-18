Mindtree Q3 show — A mind-blowing quarter

The December quarter was a blow out one for Mindtree, with the company reporting an improvement in pricing and operating margin, and sounding hopeful about the future. It was the best third quarterly earnings performance since 2011. The investments in digital appear to be paying off. The stock is expensive when compared to peers, but the premium valuations could sustain, given the company’s track record of execution.

Strong Outlook

Mindtree highlighted the improvement in market sentiment that could positively impact deal flows. The management sounded optimistic about the larger pipeline of deals, faster conversion and an improved win ratio. On digital, like its larger peers, Mindtree too is seeing multi-year deals with deal sizes getting bigger as digital is increasingly becoming mainstream and customers are investing more in these projects.

We see this turnaround in the market to disproportionately benefit mid-sized IT companies like Mindtree which have digital strategies in place.

The Quarter at a Glance

Quarter dollar revenue grew 3.9% sequentially (quarter on quarter) with constant currency growth of 4%. Volumes declined 1.9%, which the management attributed to seasonality like lower working days, furloughs and leaves. On a like-to-like basis volumes would have improved by 0.6%. What stood out was the 5.8% improvement in pricing as more projects migrated from transition stage (which typically fetches lower pricing) to a steady state. Overall, management guided to a stable pricing environment.

Key clients are spending more – 90% of the incremental revenue for the quarter came from top ten clients. In terms of geography, US was the bright spot. Verticals like travel & hospitality, retail and banking financial services showed healthy growth. Digital revenue sequentially grew by 7% in US dollar terms and constituted 43.9% of the company’s total revenue.

In addition to the impressive revenue growth, the company posted significant improvement in operating margin from 11.6% to 15.1%.

Momentum to Sustain

The management expects similar trajectory of revenue growth and stability in margin in the final quarter of FY18 as well. It also exuded confidence about improving margin in the medium term as it still has some of the levers like revenue growth, larger deal wins, more profitable digital projects, stability in performance of acquired companies like Bluefin and Magnet 360, operational improvement and cost reduction etc. that can take margins to more respectable levels.

Deal Wins – Driven by Digital

Deal wins were driven by digital with win from new projects relatively muted. The company attributed the same to seasonal sluggishness in the December quarter.

The company doesn’t expect any adverse impact on its tax rate on account of changes in taxation laws in the US including the BEAT (Base Erosion Anti-Abuse Tax).

The company appears to be having the right ingredients in this transformative environment. With demand environment looking up and Mindtree well-positioned to convert this pipeline, the premium valuation of the stock is likely to sustain.

We had earlier highlighted our preference for this company in the challenging IT landscape and we continue to repose faith in its execution strategy and feel any weakness in the future should be capitalised to build up position.