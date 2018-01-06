App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Jan 06, 2018 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Idea fundraising – The need of the hour to combat telecom competition

Idea's fundraising plan is a positive step and is needed to weather the competitive intensity in the telecom sector.

Nitin Agrawal @agrawant
 
 
Nitin Agrawal

Moneycontrol Research

Amid the serious disruption in Indian telecom sector, Idea Cellular's move to raise capital is a positive step even although it dilutes shareholder equity. The fundraising deleverages the balance sheet a bit and better prepares the Idea-Vodafone combine to take on the formidable competition.

Idea has announced to raise Rs 3,250 crore through preferential allotment to the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) entities. The board is also considering to raise another Rs 3,500 crore and is evaluating various options.

Contours of fundraising

Idea’s board has approved the fundraising against preferential allotment of 326.6 million shares at Rs 99.5 per share to ABG entities. This allotment will dilute the equity base of 3.6 billion shares by 9.1 percent, and if another Rs 3,500 crore is raised, the total equity dilution would amount to 18.8 percent, assuming it is raised at the same price.

After the preferential allotment, the stake of promoter will increase by 4.8 percent in the listed Idea Cellular but post-merger with Vodafone, the stake will go down to 23.6 percent with an option to increase it to 26 percent.

As per merger deal contours, the Aditya Birla Group has an option to increase the stake to 37.5 percent in four years after the merger, else Vodafone will have to equal its stake with ABG.

Idea fund raising_equity dilution

Why fundraising?

As per the initial deal, Idea promoters were to buy 4.9 percent stake at Rs 109 per share to raise the total stake in merged entity to 26 percent. Now, with the preferential allotment (see table), Idea promoters will fork out Rs 5,187 crore versus Rs 3,874 crore planned earlier.

Idea fund raising_losing money

Hence, Idea's fundraising rests on one reason — paring existing debt. The merged entity's net-debt to EBITDA ratio should be below 6.25x. As per the current financials, the net-debt to EBITDA ratio works out to 6.5 times.

Post the fundraising, the ratio would come down to 6.1 times, which would give the merged entity cushion to weather not-so-good performance in upcoming quarters before the merger actually takes place.

Idea fund raising_net debt

Impact of Equity Dilution

Equity dilution of 9.1 percent takes away the potential gains from existing investors as we expect the sector to continue to be in trouble in next one or two quarters. However, the fundraising was needed to weather the competitive intensity in the sector. With this fundraising, Idea can invest in network expansion and in customers to try and protect its market share and ARPUs (average revenue per user).

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research Page.

