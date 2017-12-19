Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

The Gujarat election results came as a surprise after the near consensus pointing to a big victory for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With several state elections lined up and the big general election of 2019 to follow, markets cannot afford to take their eyes off politics in 2018. Brace for higher doses of populism in the upcoming budget which might benefit consumption but would certainly not be positive for interest rates and the investment cycle.

Rural India is likely to remain a focus for the forthcoming Budget with a clear eye on the vote bank. So the populism that started with a loan waiver is likely to be followed up with lot more in the days to come.

The near certainty on the political front after the UP electoral victory has got a jolt, so expect FY19 to be a rather slow year as any big bang reforms will have to wait till Election 2019.

While markets have shrugged off the worries, going forward, the tweak in policy consequent to the narrow margin of victory beckons attention. We at Moneycontrol Research recommend investors to look at a gild-edged portfolio of ten very high quality businesses that are ideally suited for a risk-averse investor.

Bharat Forge (BFL)

Bharat Forge (BFL), a technology-driven metal forging company having a transcontinental presence, posted a strong set of numbers for the second quarter ended September 2017. BFL posted a significant growth in revenues riding on its performance in both the exports and domestic market. Consequently, margins also witnessed an expansion. The positive outlook for industrials and Class 8 truck demand in the United States and multiple growth avenues make it an ideal investment call.

Cochin Shipyard

The state-run Cochin Shipyard has very little balance sheet risk with cash in the books and consistently delivering growth and good return ratios. Moreover, the company is now investing this cash, close to Rs 2,700 crore (including the IPO money) or about 37 percent of its current market capitalisation, building capacities particularly in ship repair, a fast-growing segment accounting for relatively high margins. Moreover additional resources will help in faster execution of orders with order book of close to Rs 8,300 crore or about 4 times its sales.

Cyient

In the IT space, we like Cyient as it has a large exposure (about 54 percent) to relatively under-penetrated engineering services, and strong client relationships. It has least exposure to US H-1B visas and is relatively immune to the difficult transition that the traditional IT companies are undergoing.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

In its last quarterly result, improvement in volume growth (4 percent) was broad-based with rural areas benefiting from two consecutive normal monsoons. HUL, with its high rural exposure (40 percent of sales) is among the key beneficiaries of a further uptick in consumption and related policy announcements. Further, HUL also gains from the GST rate cuts (18 percent from 28 percent) in the home and personal care category, aiding volume traction.

Kotak Bank

Adequate capital and a robust liability franchise should help profitability as it presses on the growth accelerator. With the recent equity infusion (INR58bn), the bank is likely to play a meaningful role as a buyer in the distressed asset space. The shift in savings pattern of Indians from physical to financial augurs well for the financial conglomerate.

Motherson Sumi Systems

Motherson Sumi Systems (MSSL) is India’s largest automotive wiring harness company and one of the largest auto ancillary companies. It is commissioning new plants that should result in increasing operating leverage. This, coupled with the push towards EV (Electric Vehicles) should result in healthy growth in the top line and gradual increase in margins. MSSL is currently trading at reasonable valuations, which warrants investors’ attention.

NBCC

NBCC, which is into the construction of government projects, has strong earnings visibility with the company sitting on an order book of close to Rs 75,000 crore or 12 times its trailing revenue. What is more, with one of the best returns on equity in the industry and zero debt in the books, NBCC could be the best one to ride volatility.

Petronet LNG (PLNG)

With renegotiation of Gorgon LNG contracts, continued shortage of LNG, capacity expansion at Dahej, resuming of operations at Dabhol, full commissioning of Kochi terminal scheduled by December 18 and rising crude oil prices, we see a future uptick in volumes and positive movement for the stock. The stock is currently trading at a FY19 PE of 16x which is in line with the industry average.

Reliance Industries (RIL)

Standing at the end of an aggressive capex cycle, RIL is positioned for to gain from operational efficiencies. With most projects stabilizing and with increased focus on Jio along with a possible spin off, we see stock rerating and upside. We expect resumption of the oil marketing business to bring greater vertical integration which would lead to better margins in the coming quarters.

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma is in the midst of a painful adjustment with pricing pressure in US generics business and a key plant catering to US markets under US FDA (food and drug administration) scanner. While FY18 is going to be a difficult year, its investment in speciality business should start bearing fruits from FY20.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)