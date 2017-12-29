App
Dec 29, 2017 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Guard yourself against fake Moneycontrol stock calls

Some users have reported receiving fake stock calls appearing to be coming from Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dear readers,

Some users have complained about receiving SMS alerts that lead to a fake Moneycontrol page. The page in question offers stock calls masquerading as coming from the Moneycontrol Research team.

We wish to state that we have no association with any such pages, and that users must ignore any unsolicited or suspicious communication, especially if they offer stock advice.

Here’s how you should guard against fake Moneycontrol stock calls.

- Make sure the website you are visiting has the correct URL: www.moneycontrol.com

- Moneycontrol has a dedicated section that houses all articles from our Research Team. Double check any stock advice you may have seen elsewhere here.

- Remember Moneycontrol does not send any unsolicited stock recommendation to users via SMS or email. Only users that have subscribed to paid packages, such as Gamechangers, receive communication that they have signed up for.

- If in doubt, write to feedback@moneycontrol.com or tweet to us at @moneycontrolcom.

