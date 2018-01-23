App
Moneycontrol Research
Jan 23, 2018 07:02 PM IST

Godawari Power and Ispat: Blockbuster quarter and more to come?

Today, most of the company’s competitors are suffering because of non-availability of iron ore and increasing iron ore prices, results of a penalty imposed in Odisha.

Jitendra Kumar Gupta @jitendra1929

While addressing some of the concerns raised by Moneycontrol Research, the management of Godawari Power, in its post-results analysts’ call, said that their biggest mistake was leveraging the balance sheet and venturing into non-core activities like solar, which led to problems over the last few years.

“Nevertheless, that was past. Today we are repairing our balance sheet and investing in core business in terms of strengthening it through the forward and backward integration,” said Director Dinesh Gandhi.

The intention is right and the environment seems conducive. Today, most of the company’s competitors are suffering because of non-availability of iron ore and increasing iron ore prices, results of a penalty imposed in Odisha.

According to the management of Godawari, close to 20 million tonnes of iron ore supply has been affected and the situation would not get resolved  any time soon, particularly in light of the second round of reviews by Supreme Court possibly next year. NMDC, the largest supplier of iron ore in the country, has hiked prices of iron ore by 20-25 percent.

Mining profits

While Godawari too was hit marginally, its captive iron ore supply (about 60 percent of its requirements) helped in keeping costs low. What has really worked is that since competitors raised prices as a result of higher cost, Godawari benefitted in terms of getting higher realisations, which will continue in the coming quarters as well.

To put it in perspective, during the Q3FY18, sponge iron realisations jumped by 27 percent to Rs 16,435 per tonne and for steel billets by 26 percent to Rs 26,791 per tonne. Knowing that iron ore is costly, the company is mining its captive iron ore at an increased pace, up from 3.31 lakh tonne in the same quarter last year to 4.32 lakh tonne in Q3 FY18. The combined impact of this resulted in a 500 basis points improvement in operating margins to the historically high level of almost 25 percent.
In Rs croreQ3FY18Q3FY17% change
Sales67246744.0
Operating Profit1699676.7
Interest65.173-11.4
Profit After Tax74-10NA
EBITDA Margin (%)25.1820.5466 bps*

Source: Godavari Power; *bps = Basis Points

Value addition aiding profitability

The company is also benefiting because of higher demand, especially since it has   sharpened focus on increasing production of high value products like billets from 29,598 tonne last year to around 45,000 tonne in Q3FY18.

Going forward, as well, the focus would be on value added products to generate higher profits. For instance, the company mentioned that it is currently operating at around 50-55 percent of its capacity in the billets segment, which can be ramped up with availability of power from one of the group companies and captive iron ore.

Godawari is planning to ramp up its iron ore mining from 1.5 million tonnes to 1.8 or 1.9 million tonne and gradually move up the value chain with higher production, thus earning better realisations and generating cash flows, which can be utilised to repay debt.

As against a total debt of Rs 2,215 crore at the end of FY17, the company’s debt has fallen to around Rs 1,950 crore now. Godavari has also restructured its debt, increasing the tenure for a longer period and therefore, shifting some of its liabilities to the future.

This is precisely the reason for why the company reported reduction of around 11 percent in interest cost to Rs 65 crore in Q3FY18. All these factors put together helped the company post a profit of Rs 74 crore, as against a loss of Rs 10 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. This is quite large considering that for the first nine months of the current fiscal, the company has earned profit of Rs 108 crore.





















































 Production in tonnesRealisations per tonne
 Q3FY18Q3FY17YoY % changeQ3FY18Q3FY17YoY % change
Iron Ore Mining43266033102730.7NANANA
Sponge Iron#########1037910.616,43512,92527.2
Steel Billets44,87229,59851.626,79121,33425.6
HB Wires31,9471812676.233,06027,75019.1

Source: Godavari Power

Valuations

Given the strength of the performance in the quarter gone by, the company’s shares were locked in the upper circuit after it declared its results. At this rate, with a quarterly net profit of Rs 74 crore, the company would be making close to Rs 296 crore annually, (without taking into account the benefits of backward integration, higher volumes, increasing contribution of value added products and lower cost including finance cost). This also translates to a cheap valuation of 6.5X price to earnings at the current market capitalisation of Rs 1,920 crore.

