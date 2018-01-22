GNA Axles – Strong 3QFY18, dominant position and strong financials make it future ready

We had initiated a coverage on GNA Axles, which is a niche player in the0 auto-component segment. It has a strong brand value with long-term relationship with clients alongside strong financials. The company posted very strong set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2017, primarily on the back of industry tailwinds.

We continue to like the business owing to its leadership position in the domestic market, significant presence in leading economies and plans to enter the SUV (sports utility vehicle) and LCV (light commercial vehicle) axle shaft business coupled with positive industry outlook and reasonable valuations.

The company posted a very strong set of numbers with sales witnessing a growth of 33.61 percent (yoy) and EBITDA margin expanding by 30.5bps (yoy). Profit after tax posted a growth of 55.82 percent primarily on the back of reduction in interest costs.

The management attributed the good performance to overall market conditions including good monsoon and government’s push towards infrastructure, which led to a higher demand of tractors and commercial vehicles.

What to watch out for?

The management has indicated that the company is foraying into SUV and LCV axle shaft business. GNA is in the process of setting up a manufacturing facility with an initial capacity of 600,000 units a year, which may be increased depending on market conditions. The plant is expected to start commercial production by the end of this calendar year. The company is targeting clients from North America, Europe and India and this could be a Rs 100 crore opportunity.GNA has earmarked Rs 90-100 crore for the capacity expansion from 3 million units to 4 million units in next two years. This additional capacity will start by the end of FY18 and will aid revenue growth.The management has guided to topline growth of more than 20 percent in FY18 and 15 percent in FY19. The management also indicated that the EBITDA margin will remain stable in the range of 15.5-16 percent, going forward.On the global front, there has been a significant pickup in demand of heavy trucks compared to last year on the back of stronger freight growth in the US. The heavy truck sales witnessed a growth of 33 percent over April to October 2017 and that had a positive rub off on the company’s performance.

The continued renewal and expansion of fleet along with a strong freight environment is supporting demand for trucks in Europe. GNA is also targeting overseas markets like Australia and South America as it would help de-risk the business from significant dependence on North America and Europe.

On the domestic front, with many of the headwinds largely behind, volume pick up in M&HCV (medium & heavy commercial vehicle) has started, riding on the positive impact of GST rollout and the government’s increased focus on infrastructure spending. In addition, the strict ban on overloading would increase the demand for M&HCVs. Apart from M&HCV segment, healthy growth in domestic tractor sales on the back of good monsoon and improved rural sentiments, has also improved the company’s domestic business.

Since our initiation (19December 2017), the company’s valuation still looks reasonable. GNA is currently trading at 24.3 and 20.3 times FY18 and FY19 projected earnings.

