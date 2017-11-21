App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Nov 21, 2017 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

German political uncertainty causes the euro to lose steam

While a larger structural story for the currency is driven by the improving macro and micro fundamentals for the eurozone, near-term weakness/volatility due to political developments cannot be ruled out.

Anubhav Sahu @anubhavsays

The recent political developments in Germany add to the political risk premium for the eurozone financial market. This is one among the series of events since September – the fractured German mandate, the Catalonian secession crisis, ECB's lower-than-expected "tapering" announcement – which has weighed on the euro, and due to its wider implications, may warrant a close watch.

What didn’t work out?

In our earlier note after the German election, we mentioned that local politics was gearing towards the possibility of three-party tie-up due to a fractured mandate- “Jamaica coalition”,  between the Christian Democrats (Merkel’s party) and Christian Social Union (33 percent of votes), the Free Democratic party (11 percent) and the Greens (9 percent). Last Sunday, coalition talks failed as the Free Democratic party walked out of the talks, reportedly over differences on the topics of migration and energy policies.

related news

Given this development, Merkel sounded skeptical about forming a minority government and has indicated her preference for fresh elections. A recent opinion poll suggests the voting pattern may not change dramatically. In fact, there are some concerns that AfD, the far right anti-immigrant party, which won a surprisingly high vote share in the last election, could benefit if a new election happens now

Also read: http://www.moneycontrol.com/news/world/political-uncertainty-in-germany-could-spark-currency-volatility-near-term-2397321.html

What else is at risk? Brexit talks can be impacted

While the failure of coalition talks increase political uncertainty for Germany, they also threatens collateral damage for Brexit talks. Germany, under the leadership of Merkel, has been the key negotiator and is close to a deal where Britain agrees to the payment of a higher Brexit bill. So far, Britain has offered GBP 18 billion as the settlement fee for exiting EU, while the latter has been asking for close to EUR 100 billion.

EUR/USD – weakened as political events unfolded

Incidentally, a rally in EUR/USD early this year, which was fueled by the political stability after the French election, has weakened, recently due to the German election mess and the Catalonian crisis.

While a larger structural story for the currency is driven by the improving macro and micro fundamentals for the eurozone, near-term weakness/volatility due to political developments cannot be ruled out. Therefore, we continue to suggest that Indian exporters closely watch developments and hedge accordingly.

US treasury 10 year yield difference to German 10 year yield

US-1

EUR/USD weakened recently on political and monetary developments

US-2

              Source: Moneycontrol Research

Events to look at

Other than political developments, events to look at are the takeaways from European earnings. The earnings season is half-way through and so far defensive sectors - consumer non-durables and utilities have stood out. In light of currency headwinds in the previous quarter, it would be interesting to look at how aggregate earnings growth stood up.

Further, minutes from the European Central Bank’s October meeting, due on Thursday (November 23), would throw insights on the discussion about tapering. This is important, as the ECB has embarked upon its own version of tapering, though with a cautious stance. The minutes should make interesting reading.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research Page.

tags #macro #World Affairs

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.