Delta Corp, Sadhana Nitro Chem stand out with stellar earnings

In the last couple of days amid the strong run in the markets, some stellar earnings from lesser known entities may have missed our attention.

The first company in today’s list is from the auto ancillary space - Omax Autos Ltd. It manufactures auto and non-auto components. The company specialises in sheet metal components, tubular components and machined components.

Omax posted a strong set of numbers with 7.5 percent growth in topline. EBITDA margin expanded by close to 600 bps on the back of falling employee cost (the company had incurred one-time expense of Rs 15 crore towards VRS in 1QFY18). The company posted after-tax-profit of Rs 12.5 crore from a loss of 3 crore in the same quarter last year.

Omax has shut down its plant in Dharuhera, the sale of which may substantially reduce the company’s debt. (Debt to equity currently stands at 0.76)

From the consumption space, Lux Industries Ltd., a manufacturer and exporter of innerwear for men, women and kids, caught our attention. The company posted strong numbers for the quarter under review.

Its topline witnessed a significant growth of 28.1 percent and EBITDA and after-tax-profit both grew by 31.2 percent in the quarter when compared to the previous year. The company achieved this performance on the back of strong volume growth owing to its efforts to make a headway in under-penetrated markets.

Going forward, the management’s plans to start exporting to Germany and France, focus on e-commerce, having Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador from January 2018 and manufacturing of Viral Kohli’s brand One8 globally are the developments to watch out for.

Delta Corp Ltd. is the only listed company in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry in India. The company operates in a very high entry barrier industry and hence enjoys the superior financial performance.

The company posted a significant growth of 56.6 percent in net sales and 119.47 percent growth in the EBITDA, primarily because of the low base coming from demonetisation last year. Its EBITDA margin expanded by 1220 bps on the back of reduced employee cost, operating and manufacturing expense. EBITDA margin was lower than its high of 45 percent due to onetime marketing expense of Rs80 crore. The company’s profit-after-tax witnessed a significant growth of 342.6 percent.

The last and least talked about company in the list is Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. (SNCL), which is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of Nitrobenzene, its downstream derivatives and other intermediates for various applications in aerospace, pharma and agro, optical brightening agents, plastic additives, etc.

The company posted a significant growth of 121.1 percent in its topline and witnessed an expansion of 2614bps in its EBITDA margin. The company posted an after-tax-profit of 8 crore as compared to loss of 0.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

