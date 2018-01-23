DCM Shriram – growth in Q3 difficult to sustain, future headwinds expected

DCM Shriram Ltd (DCMS) reported healthy growth in all business verticals for the December quarter, backed by overall positive pricing environment and an uptick in volumes. Revenues grew 23 percent YoY (year on year) and 11 percent sequentially. The company’s operating profit rose by whopping 74 percent while net profit grew 56 percent YoY. The company saw its operating margins expand by almost 42 percent over the same period.

While the company reported witnessed strong revenue and profitability growth in the quarter gone by, we see headwinds in the future owing to volatility in the prices of commodities, which are currently driving the business’ profitability. Softness in prices might impact operating efficiencies.

Chemicals saw favorable volumes and prices

The chemical vertical saw an increase in volume of 34 percent owing to capacity expansion at the Gujarat plant, along with full utilization during the quarter. Strengthening prices for Caustic soda globally and stabilization of chlorine prices (less negative) drove profitability for this segment. The company is planning further capacity expansion at its plants, which should aid volume growth.

On the demand front, offtake is expected to remain steady. In light of the shutting down of some Chinese factories due to environmental concerns, along with the closing down of mercury plants in Europe, demand is expected to remain steady for chlorine.

However, with improving margins, major players are now expanding capacity and this might lead to some supply side overhang and impact prices.

The PVC and carbide segments witnessed stable prices, which helped in keeping a steady revenue flow. The company is now planning to focus and shift towards production of PVS, which has a stable demand outlook and helps in increasing offtake of chlorine.

Sugar impacted by price softness, volumes saved the show

The company’s sugar and power volumes were higher in the quarter under review, but the segment was impacted by softness in sugar prices, which is expected to continue in the near term. The company expects volumes to grow at a steady pace, but with an above average sugarcane produce this season, prices might fall further in the near term and some policy intervention might be required to protect realizations.

DCMS is on track for commissioning of a 100 KLD distillery plant, which will use molasses as a feedstock and help in vertical integration, apart from providing a cost advantage in the future. Approvals regarding the installation are still pending.

Agri Inputs volumes up, subsidy stalling the show

The agri input segment saw a healthy growth, both in terms of volumes and profitability, except for the bio seed business, which remained negative. Value added products contributed to the 74 percent jump in earnings from farm solutions, which is expected to continue. The company does not have any major product launches scheduled in the upcoming quarter.

Subsidy reimbursements still remain an overhang on working capital requirements with an outstanding amount of Rs 292 crores. The management believes that implementation of DBT (direct benefit transfer) might further lengthen the subsidy reimbursement and impact working capital.

Debt outlook

The company has actively reduced its debt over the past months. The management does not believe in a zero debt structure and aims to utilize the available cash for business expansion, both organic and inorganic. The company has plans for substantial capacity expansion across all plants.

The stock has run up 130 percent over the past 12 months and 40 percent in the last quarter. It is currently trading at a 12x FY19 projected earnings and an EV/EBITDA of 7.4x. Although the quarter gone by saw a healthy growth across verticals, the business is highly dependent on global and domestic prices of commodities like caustic soda, chlorine, sugar etc. The pricing factor worked in favor of the company during the quarter but we stay cautious owing to price volatility, which might impact the company’s profitability and stock returns.