Cyient – at the right place at the right time

We had highlighted to investors the unique positioning of some of the mid-sized Indian IT companies. The thesis seems to be playing out. After a stellar quarter from Mindtree, which was one of our three high conviction picks, the next one Cyient (price: Rs 640, Market cap:Rs 7,204 crore) also reported a strong performance for the December quarter, despite several one-offs.

The company's management expects the final quarter of FY18 to be strong. Given the positive outlook for most verticals, we expect the momentum to sustain in FY19.

Quarter at a glance

Cyient’s dollar revenues grew 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter to USD 152 million. While core service revenue grew a robust 4.2 percent, the performance was marred by a poor show from the design led manufacturing (DLM) business.

Quarter on quarter year on year Aerospace & Defence 4.1% 12.70% Communications 1.6% 15.60% Industrial & ENR 4.3% 6.90% Medical & Healthcare -3.4% 22.70% Semiconductor -5.5% 10.40% Transportation 7.9% 43.60% U&G 8.9% 11.50% Services 4.2% 15.60% DLM -23.4% -18.10%

However, most of the key verticals of the company have been showing strong traction. In fact, out of the eight sub-verticals of the company, six have shown double digit growth on a year-on-year basis. Importantly, the core Aerospace and Defence (A&D) vertical grew 4.1 percent sequentially despite the seasonal softness in Pratt & Whitney (P&W), the top client.

EBITDA margin at 14.6 percent was flat sequentially. During the quarter, headwinds arising from furloughs and higher pay days (~130 bps) were offset by improvements in utilization, higher offshoring and other operational parameters. Cyient intends to further raise margins and the management sounded confident of reaching a number closer to 16% in the services business (15.7 percent in 3QFY18)

Reported PAT (profit after tax) for the quarter stood at Rs 108 crore. However, the quarter had a few exceptional items related to its IASI investment. Cyient sold its 49 percent stake in Puerto Rico-based joint venture (IASI) with Pratt & Whitney. It also recognized an exceptional operating loss of Rs 20 crore due to hurricanes in Puerto Rico, a loss of Rs 5 crore on the entities divestment and a tax reversal of Rs 4.4 crore.

Order inflow strong

The total order intake in the first nine months of the fiscal was higher by 17 percent at USD 781 million. The company sounded positive on the outlook of manufacturing industry, particularly in the telecommunication, defence and transportation markets.

However, order intake in DLM was low at USD 4 million (compares with USD 12 million in 2QFY18 and USD 14 million in 3QFY17). The management however isn’t worried about this as the order backlog in the DLM business is high.

Guidance

Cyient has guided for double-digit growth in the services business, similar to what was achieved in FY17. For DLM, the growth guidance still stands at a volume growth of 20 percent as orders got pushed into the next quarter. This would result in significant sequential growth in DLM in the current quarter. Margins are expected to expand 50 bps led by operational efficiency. DLM is expected to break-even in terms of profitability.







(Rs crore)

FY16

FY17

FY18P

FY 19P





USD revenue (Mn)

473

537.9

601

673





Revenue

3101.7

3606.5

3875.0

4340.0





Cost of revenue

2016.1

2365

2503.5

2790.6





Gross profit

1085.6

1241.6

1371.9

1549.4





Operating profit

418.6

485

549.9

640.2





Tax

101.1

104.6

133.8

149





Exceptional Item

8.7

26.1

0.0

0.0





Adj Net Profit

334.2

370

424.0

471.3





EPS (Rs)

29.9

32.9

37.7

41.9



















Gross Margin (%)

35.0%

34.4%

35.4%

35.70%





EBIDTA (%)

13.5%

13.4%

14.2%

14.75%





P/E



19.45

17.00

15.29







Cyient has a leadership position in engineering services in the aerospace and railways verticals, which constitute to 50 percent of its total revenue. Its relationships with clients and the nature of engagement has created a certain level of stickiness that helps it to sustain such relationship. The stock trades at 15.3X FY19P earnings and could re-rate further if it delivers on its guidance.