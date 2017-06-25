Modi will convey Indian IT cos' role in US to Trump: Sikka

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would convey the contribution made by Indian IT companies towards the US economy during his deliberations with President Donald Trump.

"I think we have created a lot of value in the US economy. All the IT industry, in general, is responsible for massive amount of value creation in US and its economy. I think the Prime Minister, among other things on his agenda, will also convey that. Of course, we are deeply committed to the US economy in various forms," he said on the sidelines of Infosys' 36th annual general meeting here.

Sikka was responding to a query if Modi's visit to the US will salvage Indian IT industry to some extent.

To another query on the preparedness of the company for GST rollout, Sikka said there are concerns because of the enormity of the project. He, however, exuded confidence that Infosys will be doing its best working on it.

"We are really proud of it. Look, in a complex project, things go wrong, absolutely. But, we are doing our best working on it. So, we are really excited, confident and nervous -- all at the same time," he said.

Responding to another question, Sikka said he has been doing periodic reviews and working with his team closely.

"I have been doing reviews periodically, and I am working with the team very closely. It is a 60,000 transaction per second. It is a completely stack base system. We are really proud of it," he said.

On AGM, which is also the last for Infosys Chairman R Seshasayee before his retirement next year, Sikka said it is wonderful to hear both support and concern coming from shareholders.

Eulogising Seshasayee for his work in the company, Sikka said he had worked extraordinarily hard for the company.

"It was wonderful to hear both support and concern from shareholders. It was Sesha's last AGM. He has worked extraordinarily hard, and I think any time you get an opportunity to share the story with shareholders is always a good thing," he said.