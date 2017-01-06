MobiKwik to invest Rs 50 cr, hire 1,000 people by March

Aimed at enabling 150 million users in India to transact on its platform by early 2018, MobiKwik is setting up offices in 13 cities by the end of the first quarter of 2017.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 06, 2017, 09.20 AM | Source: PTI

MobiKwik to invest Rs 50 cr, hire 1,000 people by March

Aimed at enabling 150 million users in India to transact on its platform by early 2018, MobiKwik is setting up offices in 13 cities by the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

MobiKwik to invest Rs 50 cr, hire 1,000 people by March

Aimed at enabling 150 million users in India to transact on its platform by early 2018, MobiKwik is setting up offices in 13 cities by the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

MobiKwik to invest Rs 50 cr, hire 1,000 people by March
Digital payments firm MobiKwik said it will invest over Rs 50 crore and hire 1,000 people during this quarter as it looks to expand its footprint across cities like Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Vijayawada among others.

Aimed at enabling 150 million users in India to transact on its platform by early 2018, MobiKwik is setting up offices in 13 cities by the end of the first quarter of 2017.

"We will be investing over Rs 50 crore in setting up new offices to cater to regional requirements and will be hiring over 1,000 employees, pan India, across technical and non-technical requirements," MobiKwik co-founder Upasana Taku said in a statement.

These cities include Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Noida, Lucknow, Vijayawada, Kochi, Jaipur and Chandigarh.

"Post demonetisation, we have observed unprecedented growth and our expansion plans are in line with our vision to achieve Rs 1,000 crore GMV in 2017," she said.

The Sequoia Capital-backed company has a network of over 10 lakh merchants and 45 million users.

Tags  Digital payments firm MobiKwik MobiKwik
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
MobiKwik to invest Rs 50 cr, hire 1,000 people by March
vinnovation
s
New Member
1 Follower
Other Market Topics

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.