Aug 28, 2017 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mobikon raises USD 7 million from Sistema Asia Fund and other investors

Mobikon currently has a presence in six countries and has 700 restaurants brands in its portfolio with over 3,400 outlets globally

Moneycontrol News

Mobikon, a marketing and customer engagement firm for food and beverage industry on Monday said it has raised USD 7 million in Series B from Sistema Asia Fund, C31 Ventures and Qualgro along with participation from existing investors Jungle Ventures and Spring Singapore.

Mobikon will utilise the latest round of funding to scale up its business in India, South East Asia and the Middle East. The company also plans to build the next level of leadership team across multiple markets including new markets such as the UK and Australia in next 12-18 months.

Prior to this round of funding, Mobikon raised a Series A round of USD 5 million from Jungle Ventures, Qualgro, Spring Singapore and Lion Rock, among others in 2015.

Overall the company has raised around USD 12 million so far.

Mobikon currently has a presence in six countries and has 700 restaurants brands in its portfolio with over 3,400 outlets globally. The company plans to launch operations in the UK and Australia by January 2018 and double the number of restaurants on its platform.

"Besides funding, Sistema Asia Fund (SAF) and C31 Ventures bring in other distinct advantages. While SAF has great knowledge in building scalable teams, C31 Ventures has strong inroads across South East Asia. This would help us in our aim to attain market leadership position in the said geography," said Samir Khadepaun, co-founder and chief executive officer Mobikon.

