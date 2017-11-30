M&M to hike stake in financial services arm, invest Rs 1,055cr

Mahindra & Mahindra said it will increase holding in its arm Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFSL) to 53.25 percent through the acquisition of 2.5 crore shares for a cash consideration of Rs 1,055 crore.

The company has agreed to subscribe 2.5 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each of MMFSL at a premium of Rs 420 per share on a preferential basis, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a BSE filing.

After the acquisition, the company's holding in MMFSL will increase to 53.25 percent from 51.2 percent earlier, it added.