Dec 18, 2017 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

M&M targets 20% revenue growth from gensets

Presently, the diesel Genset business is generating a revenue of Rs 1,250 crore of the overall sales of M&M.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is targetting a revenue growth of 20 percent in the next financial year from its diesel Genset business after entering the high kVA segment, a company official said.

Presently, the diesel Genset business is generating a revenue of Rs 1,250 crore of the overall sales of M&M.

"We have now entered the high kVA (kilovolt-amp) Genset market which starts from 240 kVA onwards. So far, we have been operating in the low kVA market. After this, the business segment is expecting a 20 percent growth in the segment turnover next financial year," Sanjay Jain, VP (retail and international), Gensets, of M&M told reporters here today.

Jain said the company is already a market leader in the low kVA segment, with a major presence in telecom towers.

The company was also started exporting diesel Gensets to the countries of the Middle East, Africa,South Asia and the neighbouring SAARC nations, he said.

M&M is targetting Tier II and III towns where there are frequent outages as compared to the Tier I cities, Jain said.

