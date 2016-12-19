Dec 19, 2016, 01.33 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
In a day or two, Ministry of Defence is likely to choose companies for designing and building protoypes for infantry combat vehicles. The order size for the FICV prototypes contract is worth around Rs 60,000, reports CNBC-TV18.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
M&M, L&T, 3 others in the fray for defence contract: Sources
In a day or two, Ministry of Defence is likely to choose companies for designing and building protoypes for infantry combat vehicles. The order size for the FICV prototypes contract is worth around Rs 60,000, reports CNBC-TV18.
Rituparna Bhuyan (more)
Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |
One PSU — Ordnance Factories Board — and private players Bharat Forge , Mahindra & Mahindra , Tata Motors , L&T and Titagarh Wagons and Tata Power SED (jointly) are in the fray for the contract, according to people privy to the information.
Of the total applicants, three will be chosen to produce a prototype FICV.
Watch video for more...
According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com,
Rajesh Kothari, Managing Director at AlfAccurate A
Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas is of the view
Yogesh Mehta, Associate Vice President- PCG Adviso