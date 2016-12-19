M&M, L&T, 3 others in the fray for defence contract: Sources

In a day or two, Ministry of Defence is likely to choose companies for designing and building protoypes for future infantry combat vehicles (FICV). The order size for the FICV prototypes contract is worth around Rs 60,000, reports CNBC-TV18.

One PSU — Ordnance Factories Board — and private players Bharat Forge , Mahindra & Mahindra , Tata Motors , L&T and Titagarh Wagons and Tata Power SED (jointly) are in the fray for the contract, according to people privy to the information.

Of the total applicants, three will be chosen to produce a prototype FICV.

