M&M, L&T, 3 others in the fray for defence contract: Sources

In a day or two, Ministry of Defence is likely to choose companies for designing and building protoypes for infantry combat vehicles. The order size for the FICV prototypes contract is worth around Rs 60,000, reports CNBC-TV18.
Dec 19, 2016, 01.33 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

M&M, L&T, 3 others in the fray for defence contract: Sources

In a day or two, Ministry of Defence is likely to choose companies for designing and building protoypes for infantry combat vehicles. The order size for the FICV prototypes contract is worth around Rs 60,000, reports CNBC-TV18.

M&M, L&T, 3 others in the fray for defence contract: Sources

In a day or two, Ministry of Defence is likely to choose companies for designing and building protoypes for infantry combat vehicles. The order size for the FICV prototypes contract is worth around Rs 60,000, reports CNBC-TV18.

Rituparna Bhuyan (more)

Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |

In a day or two, Ministry of Defence is likely to choose companies for designing and building protoypes for future infantry combat vehicles (FICV). The order size for the FICV prototypes contract is worth around Rs 60,000, reports CNBC-TV18.

One PSU — Ordnance Factories Board — and private players Bharat Forge , Mahindra & Mahindra , Tata Motors , L&T and Titagarh Wagons and  Tata Power SED   (jointly) are in the fray for the contract, according to people privy to the information.

Of the total applicants, three will be chosen to produce a prototype FICV.

Tags  Ministry of Defence FICV prototype contract Bharat Forge Mahindra and Mahindra Tata Motors Titagarh Wagons Tata Power Company

M&M, L&T, 3 others in the fray for defence contract: Sources

