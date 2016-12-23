M&M Finance to raise Rs 5,000 cr via bonds

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (M&M Finance) today said it proposes to raise Rs 5,000 crore through bonds.
Dec 23, 2016, 10.56 AM | Source: PTI

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (M&M Finance) today said it proposes to raise Rs 5,000 crore through bonds.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (M&M Finance) today said it proposes to raise Rs 5,000 crore through bonds.

The company has established Rs 5,000 crore medium term note programme, it said in a BSE filing.

M&M Finance is a non-banking financial company.

