M&M Dec auto sales drop 4% but tractor segment shows 9% growth

Utility vehicle and tractor maker Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) said auto sales declined 4 percent year-on-year to 36,363 units in December as passenger vehicle sales degrew 8 percent due to currency demonetisation.

Passenger vehicle sales (which includes utility vehicle, cars & vans) declined to 16,698 units from 18,197 units on yearly basis.

Domestic sales during the month were down 1.5 percent to 34,310 units and exports fell 33 percent to 2,053 units compared with year-ago period.



"The auto industry continues to go through challenging times, grappling with

the short term effects of demonetisation as well as reduced and postponed purchase decisions," Pravin Shah, president & chief executive (automotive) says.



However, he believes there will be a gradual pick-up in demand starting next few months.

Commercial vehicle sales grew by 14 percent year-on-year to 14,154 units, driven only by light commercial vehicle sales. However, 3-wheeler sales declined 17 percent to 3,458 units and medium & heavy commercial vehicle sales were down 10 percent to 476 units YoY.

Meanwhile, its tractor segment registered good growth during the month as sales increased 9 percent year-on-year to 14,047 units.



"With good progress in Rabi sowing and increased MSPs, we expect to see the growth momentum to continue in the coming months," Rajesh Jejurikar, president and chief executive (farm equipment and two wheeler division) says.

Exports as well as domestic sales in December surged 21 percent year-on-year to 1,428 Units and 8 percent to 12,619 units, respectively.

At 13:30 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,203.00, up Rs 18.55, or 1.57 percent on the BSE.