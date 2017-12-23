App
Dec 23, 2017 12:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mizoram beefs up security for peaceful Christmas celebrations

Police are conducting mobile and foot patrolling round-the-clock with Sub Divisional police officers heading the teams.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
The Mizoram government has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that Christmas and New Year celebrations passed off peacefully in the state, a top police official today said.

Aizawl district SP Neihchungnunga told PTI that Police mobile and foot patrolling were being conducted round-the-clock with Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) heading the teams.

He said that all the officers of the pollice stations, assisted by armed battalion personnel, conducted patrolling within their jurisdiction to prevent any untoward incidents in the Christians-dominated state.

Meanwhile, the state excise and narcotics department has declared December 23-26 as dry days.

tags #India #Mizoram #north-eastern states #Police security

