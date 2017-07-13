App
Jul 13, 2017 08:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mirage Ceramics gets Rs 100 cr investment from Mulk Holdings

The funding would help Mirage Ceramics in penetrating inside the hinterland markets with its affordable range of tiling solutions to the masses.

Vitrified tiles maker Mirage Ceramics has received an investment of Rs 100 crore from Middle East based business conglomerate Mulk Holdings in exchange for equity in the company.

Mulk Holdings has interests in diversified field which includes metal composites manufacturing, interior and exterior design & fit outs, plastic industries, power generation, aluminium coil coatings, Healthcare, Real Estate.

