Minda Ind expects 20-25% bottomline growth over next 2 yrs

Minda Industries , from the auto ancillary space, is one of the biggest gainers of 2016. It is rising over 70 percent.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sudhir Jain, Group CFO of Minda Industries said that the company expect to maintain 20-25 percent bottomline growth over next two years.

He further said that the company is planning to consolidate the business under the group company.

Two-wheeler segment saw an impact due to demonetisation. However, impact of demonetisation will also be seen in December sales, he added.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Sudhir Jain's interview to Latha Venkatesh & Sonia Shenoy.

Sonia: 2016 was a good year for you; in fact the last couple of years have been quite strong for the company but I want to understand what the future potential looks like. What kind of growth are you envisaging for Minda Industries over the next two-three years and where do you see fresh growth triggers come in from?

A: We are targeting same kind of growth in next one-two years at least and 20-25 percent growth in the bottomline. This growth is coming, as I said that we are multi product, multi location and supply to all sectors and segments in the auto.

We have made a lot of investments in the last four-five years and those are now bearing fruit and still there is a scope for improving productivity, capacity utilisation in those investments which will give us better returns in years to come.

Latha: When you say 20-25 percent, you mean at an EBITDA levels?

A: Yes.

Latha: You said that you are seeing a likely improvement in margins. Are you seeing a likely improvement in topline as well?

A: Yes, it would be accompanied by the topline also and of course whatever would be the sector growth, we should be maintaining the topline at that level plus new capacities. We are also consolidating our operations under Minda Industries Limited. We were having multiple companies; some investment was flowing from Minda Industries and some from finance companies. However, more than 2/3rd of the group has been brought under Minda Industries and for the rest of the products; we are in the process to bring under Minda Industries Ltd, which will also add to our topline growth.

Sonia: Have you faced any kind of slowdown in demand in the recent past because of demonetisation and have any of your clients, you are exposed to the whole gamut of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), have any of your clients indicated any major cash crunch?

A: Yes, after demonetisation there is some effect on growth and particularly two-wheelers. As far as we are concerned, as I said we supply to all segments and practically all OEMs, so that is a good hedge over one segment growing faster than the other. So having said that 50 percent of our group turnover is from passenger cars and four-wheelers and balance 50 percent is from two-wheelers. Two-wheeler sales have been affected post demonetisation and the affect would be felt in the month of December also but overall we feel that it will have an adverse effect to the extent of 5 percent of the topline. This is in the background of 11 percent growth which the sector was doing in the first half. So in case we reckon that in the first half auto sector has grown by 11 percent and after that there is a reduction or slowdown to the extent of 4-5 percent, still the overall growth will be there but the growth would not be as much as expected and planned to the extent of two-wheelers. However, four-wheeler is going on as per plan.