May 03, 2017 09:23 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Microsoft unveils Windows 10 S for its Surface laptops

Microsoft Corp unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.

The company said the Surface laptop integrated with Windows 10 S is priced from $999 and will be available for pre-order starting Tuesday.

The new version of the operating system comes days after Microsoft reported third-quarter revenue that came in below Wall Street's estimate, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition.

Windows 10 S, compatible on mobiles and desktops, has a simple login app that allows schools to create logs on any devices in a few moments, Microsoft said at an education conference in New York.

Microsoft said it has also tied up with companies such as Acer, Asus, Dell, Futijsu, Toshiba, HP, and Samsung to offer a range of Windows 10 computers for students priced from $189.

The company also introduced a new code-builder addition to its Minecraft education edition to help students learn coding skills through the popular game. The new edition of Minecraft will be available from the new school year.

