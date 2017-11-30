App
HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 30, 2017 08:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Microsoft plans to rebuild its headquarters

The announcement came ahead of the company's annual shareholders meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft says it's overhauling its longtime headquarters with an 18-building construction project that will make room for another 8,000 workers.

Microsoft's decision to expand on the footprint of its campus in Redmond, Washington, its home since 1986, is in contrast to the highly-publicized office expansion plans of Seattle-based Amazon.

Amazon has been looking at cities across North America for a spot to build a second headquarters that will be as big at its Seattle hub.

Microsoft Corp currently employs about 47,000 people in 125 buildings in Washington's Puget Sound region. It says its project will include renovations and new construction and will take 5 to 7 years.

It's also promising USD 150 million in transportation improvements and other public amenities.

#Microsoft #World News

