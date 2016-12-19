Microsoft Launches Dynamics 365 and AppSource in India

Dynamics 365 is a cloud-based suite of applications that integrates CRM and ERP capabilities to provide the full power of advanced data analytics, machine learning and intelligence to high growth, new age companies in India.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 19, 2016, 05.31 PM | Source: PTI

Microsoft Launches Dynamics 365 and AppSource in India

Dynamics 365 is a cloud-based suite of applications that integrates CRM and ERP capabilities to provide the full power of advanced data analytics, machine learning and intelligence to high growth, new age companies in India.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Microsoft Launches Dynamics 365 and AppSource in India

Dynamics 365 is a cloud-based suite of applications that integrates CRM and ERP capabilities to provide the full power of advanced data analytics, machine learning and intelligence to high growth, new age companies in India.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Microsoft Launches Dynamics 365 and AppSource in India
Microsoft, has unveiled its Microsoft Dynamics 365 suite and Microsoft AppSource in India. These services will be delivered to customers as Software-as-a-Service (Saas) from its datacenters in India.

Dynamics 365 is a cloud-based suite of applications that integrates CRM and ERP capabilities to provide the full power of advanced data analytics, machine learning and intelligence to high growth, new age companies in India.

Microsoft AppSource is the new destination for business users to find and try out line-of-business SaaS apps from Microsoft and its partners. Presently, AppSource contains more than 200 business SaaS apps, add-ins and content packs, including exclusive new industry-specific business apps.

Organizations from across multiple industry sectors in India are using Dynamics CRM. These include Max Healthcare, Yes Bank, Reliance Life Insurance Company, SOTC, VLCC, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Annik, Mastek and many more.

In the retail sector, Microsoft Dynamics is used by 55 Retail and DMS customers serving 74 retail brands, empowering 14,000 outlets, enabling 25,000 users in India.

Tags  Microsoft Microsoft AppSource
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Microsoft Launches Dynamics 365 and AppSource in India
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login