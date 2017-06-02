Microsoft gives Skype a makeover with Snapchat-like features

MoneyControl News

Microsoft overhauled Skype by bringing major changes in its user interface enabling an experience similar to any social media platforms.

Despite having over 300 million monthly active users, Skype never had a significant redesign since 2006, not even when Microsoft bought it for USD 8.5 billion in 2012. With this major revamp Skype would jump into the league of social media platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter.

The new Skype that had been synonymous with 'video chats' focused on integrating better texting and interactive features in its latest updated that started rolling yesterday.

One of the interesting features include, Highlights. Highlights allows the users to create a highlight reel with pictures and videos to share everyday moments to friends and families.

Skype's new features enable its users to personalise chats. It allows them to select specific hues as text backgrounds and reply using emoticons, stickers and GIFs. The addition of add ins and bots like Cortana and Expedia would also allow user to check relevant information, say flights tickets fare or show price, on the same platform.

Skype also focused on making its video calls better by adding more features to the existing video calls. Now, the users will be able to send across images and reactions while in a video call.

The new update is available for androids, with versions for iOS coming over the next few weeks. Updates for windows and Mac will roll in the next few months.

The redesign of Skype has drawn reviews over the social media where many feel that the design resembles Snapchat stories. Earlier, Snapchat had inspired Facebook's Instagram stories and WhatsApp stories.

Here are some of the reactions:

However, the "new generation Skype" claims to provide users with a better sharing experience.