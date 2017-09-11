App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 11, 2017 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Micromax's Bharat-2 smartphone sale hits 2 mn by August-end

The company is working on expanding its Bharat Series with three new smartphones -- Bharat-2 plus, Bharat-3 and Bharat-4 -- Micromax said in a statement.

Micromax's Bharat-2 smartphone sale hits 2 mn by August-end

Home-grown handsets maker Micromax has sold two million Bharat-2 smartphones by August- end.

The company is working on expanding its Bharat Series with three new smartphones -- Bharat-2 plus, Bharat-3 and Bharat-4 -- Micromax said in a statement.

These new phones will be available in offline retail stores in the next fortnight, it added.

Bharat Series is Google certified smartphones in the budget category and aimed at acquisition of first generation smartphone users in the country. It was launched in April this year.

Micromax Informatics co-founder Rahul Sharma said: "There are more than 400 million feature phone users who are waiting to move to smartphones that give the experience without straining their budgets.

tags #Business #Companies #Google #Micromax #Technology

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.