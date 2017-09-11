Micromax's Bharat-2 smartphone sale hits 2 mn by August-end

Home-grown handsets maker Micromax has sold two million Bharat-2 smartphones by August- end.

The company is working on expanding its Bharat Series with three new smartphones -- Bharat-2 plus, Bharat-3 and Bharat-4 -- Micromax said in a statement.

These new phones will be available in offline retail stores in the next fortnight, it added.

Bharat Series is Google certified smartphones in the budget category and aimed at acquisition of first generation smartphone users in the country. It was launched in April this year.

Micromax Informatics co-founder Rahul Sharma said: "There are more than 400 million feature phone users who are waiting to move to smartphones that give the experience without straining their budgets.