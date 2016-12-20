Micromax partners with Uber to offer integrated experience

Mobile phone brand Micromax Informatics, and taxi-hailing service Uber today announced a partnership that will help Micromax customers book an Uber ride on their phones without having to download application.

Through the partnership, Micromax aims to push nearly 100 million devices that offer an integrated experience with Uber over the next three years, it said in a statement here.

"This partnership will help Uber unlock growth across the huge user base of Micromax in India and also help our consumers get the best in class experience from the leaders in ride sharing. Our focus, going forward, will be on building native experiences that will bring alive a connected ecosystem," Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics said.

This move will propel both the companies to create a feature-driven experience for smartphone users and as a part of this partnership, the Uber app will come in-built in close to 100 million Micromax smartphones, the statement said.