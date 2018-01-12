App
Jan 12, 2018 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Micromax forays into air cooler segment

The company entered the consumer electronics category in 2012 with the launch of LED televisions and is also present in the AC segment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Consumer electronics maker Micromax today announced its foray into the air cooler category with products priced between Rs 5,990-16,990.

Micromax will have a full-fledged range of room air coolers including personal, tower, desert and window, the company said in a statement.

The company entered the consumer electronics category in 2012 with the launch of LED televisions and is also present in the AC segment.

"We have already established ourselves in the LED TV and AC segments. With our foray into the room air cooler segment, we are all set to reinforce our consumer electronics portfolio and will be foraying into other categories as well in 2018," Micromax Informatics co-founder Rajesh Agarwal said.

The range of coolers will be available at leading counters across markets from next month.

Micromax Informatics is the tenth largest mobile brand in the world, as per Counterpoint Research and the brand's product portfolio range includes smartphones, tablets, smart televisions, air conditioners and laptops.

tags #Business #Companies #Micromax

