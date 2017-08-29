MF filed for 85 new fund offers in 2017 so far; will investors bite?

Moneycontrol News

With mutual funds gaining popularity among retail investors, asset management companies have filed draft offer documents for as many as 85 new fund offers in 2017 so far.

In comparison, 106 offer documents were filed by the fund houses in 2016. Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Mahindra Mutual Fund, DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund are among the fund houses that have filed the offer documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Also, a there are a few fixed term plans and hybrid funds as well.

A large number of these schemes are aimed at investments in equity and equity-related securities and are open-ended. Small cap, capital protection, exchange traded funds are some of the themes that investors can choose from.

The last time there was such a flurry of new scheme launches was during the bull market of 2007.

But the question is there will be enough demand for these schemes?

“There is not much appetite in the market for so many new funds,” said a mutual fund advisor on condition of anonymity, adding that it did not make sense for investors to put money in new schemes, and they should check the track record of the old offerings of the fund house before taking a decision.

“Some fund houses go for new schemes as there is less accountability for old schemes,” he added.

He says it made sense for fund houses to come out with NFOs during the bull market of 2007 because the economics of a new fund launch was favourable.

Asset management companies could amortise the promotional expenses of a new fund over 4-5 years. This meant that the impact of the expenses would not be immediately felt in the net asset value. Secondly, AMCs could pay commissions to distributors from the proceeds of a new fund and pass on that cost to the investor in the form of an ‘entry load’. Both rules are no longer applicable.

According to distributors, mutual funds are rushing into launch new schemes as recent fund launches have also received good response from investors.

Also, they said that the NFO market has picked up as investor confidence in equities is back after the spectacular rebound in stock prices.