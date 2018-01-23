App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 23, 2018 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Metro Cash & Carry India sales up 16% to EUR 798 mn in FY'17

"In 2016-17, Metro Cash & Carry India posted sales of EUR 798 million, a growth of 16 per cent over the previous year," the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Metro Cash & Carry India has reported a 16 per cent increase in sales at EUR 798 million (approx Rs 6,242 crore) for the financial year ended December 2017.

"In 2016-17, Metro Cash & Carry India posted sales of EUR 798 million, a growth of 16 per cent over the previous year," the company said in a statement.

The firm, part of German retailing major Metro AG, follows January-December period as its financial year.

"India is a key growth market for us and we are focused on achieving profitable and sustainable growth. We are committed towards increasing our presence and supporting independent businesses across regions," Metro's Wholesale (India) MD and CEO Arvind Mediratta said.

related news

Mediratta added that financial year 2016-17 was a strategically important year for the company as it launched OPD (order, payment, delivery) for traders and kiranas to facilitate online order placement and door-step delivery.

"We are building a distinctive value-proposition for the HoReCa (hotels, restaurants and caterers) segment by leveraging our global expertise and are strengthening this category with innovations," he added.

At present, the company operates 24 stores across the country in cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Jalandhar.

The company plans to have 50 stores in India by 2020.

Metro Cash & Carry, which operates in 25 countries worldwide, globally recorded a sales growth of 3 per cent at EUR 29.9 billion in the reporting financial year.

tags #Business #Companies #India #Metro Cash & Carry India

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.