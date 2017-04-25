Metals could be the big beneficiary of Trump’s tax reforms

Moneycontrol Research

Markets across the globe are eagerly awaiting US President Donald Trump’s tax reform programme to be unveiled on Wednesday. Trump had indicated a massive tax cut for individuals and there is an equally high probability of tax cuts for corporates. Pundits are hoping that tax rates, which are currently ruling at 35 percent, could come down to as low as 20 percent for corporates.

While the world awaits this announcement, celebrations have started in advance. Today, the United States accounts for close to 25 percent of global GDP and it has already seen a significant recovery in economic growth. GDP growth, which stood at 1.6 percent in 2016 is expected to rise to 2.3 percent in 2017 and 2.5 percent next year as per the IMF in its April 2017 World Economic Outlook. While markets have got to wait for details, it’s clear that one big beneficiary of this reform will be metals.

"Any tax cut will definitely have a positive impact on metals. I would say the market has already factored in about 400-500 basis points cut in tax. But if the Trump administration comes out with really huge tax cuts like cutting corporate tax to 20 percent, that will have a huge impact. Not only sentiments but, directionally also it will bode well for the sector as it will support demand," said an analyst who is tracking the sector at one of the foreign broking houses.

To put it in perspective, the United States consumes close to 7 percent of the steel produced in the world. In the US, close to 40 percent of steel is used in construction activities. Thanks to more construction activity, steel has already seen a recovery in demand.

This is also reflected in the US prices of hot rolled coils, currently trading at about USD 670 a tonne as against USD 570 a tonne in December 2016. Steel prices are firm in other parts of the world as well. In India, steel prices have gone up from Rs 28,000 a tonne in December 2016 to the current level of Rs 33,000 a tonne. This has been on account of an improvement in demand.

In March, the US produced 3.4 percent more steel compared to the corresponding period last year. Not just the US, steel production in the rest of the world has also seen a spike. World steel production in March was up by a strong 4.6 percent to 145 million tonnes.

Interestingly, world capacity utilisation, which had dipped to 67.6 percent in December last year, has seen continuous improvement to 72.7 percent in March - the highest level in the recent past. Now, if Trump announces massive tax cuts in the US in addition to his emphasis on infrastructure spending, the rally in steel could actually continue. The US government has hinted at spending close to USD 1 trillion on infrastructure over the next 10 years.

Non-ferrous

Like ferrous, US tax cuts will also have a positive impact on industrial metals like copper, aluminium and zinc as a result of higher demand fueling higher prices. Globally, industrial production has shown signs of recovery.

The US consumes close to 4-8 percent of the industrial metals produced in the world. Hence, any good news from the US will impact demand for metals and metal prices.

Except for a marginal correction in the last few days, led by geopolitical concerns, non-ferrous metal prices have been firm. Since January this year, aluminium prices have seen a 13 percent spike trading at USD 1,932 a tonne. Copper, too, is trading at a mild gain of 2 percent at USD 5,600 a tonne, followed by a little less than a percent gain recorded by zinc to trade currently at USD 2,582 a tonne.

In the non-ferrous space, particularly in aluminium and copper, at higher prices, incremental supply puts a brake on price increases. However, analysts believe that there is no reason to expect a fall in non-ferrous metal prices as the industrial recovery has been strong in both developed and the developing countries. On top of this, should the US announce large tax cuts, that will only support demand in the coming months.

The US is also on a path of recovery. US industrial production growth came in at 1.5 percent in March 2017 as against a negative growth of 0.4 percent in November 2016. Similarly, industrial growth in Europe has recovered in the recent past to 1.2 percent in February; Japan reported 4.6 percent growth in February as against negative growth last year. China, which consumes almost 50 percent of the world's industrial metal, has seen 7.6 percent growth in its Industrial activities in March 2017, bouncing from the low of 6 percent in December last year.

How should Indian investors be positioned?

In steel, companies like JSW Steel will be a key beneficiary of higher demand and prices. The company has already witnessed an improvement in utilisation from 76 percent in FY16 to the current level of about 85 percent. Further, relatively lower coking coal prices also translate into higher margins, leading to strong growth in earnings. In the up cycle, Tata Steel will also benefit as a result of the restructuring of its European operations (settling liabilities, selling assets and reducing cost) and ramp up of production (2 million tonne) in its Kalinganagar Plant.