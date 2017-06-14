App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 14, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mercedes launches two new SUVs priced up to Rs 2.17 cr

The launch boosts the company's presence in the performance SUV segment and takes Mercedes-Benz's SUV portfolio to eight products, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Mercedes launches two new SUVs priced up to Rs 2.17 cr

German luxury car maker Mercedes- Benz today launched two SUVs -- Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Edition 463' and Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 priced at Rs 2.17 crore and Rs 1.58 crore (ex-showroom Pune) respectively.

The launch boosts the company's presence in the performance SUV segment and takes Mercedes-Benz's SUV portfolio to eight products, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

The company's position in luxury performance segment is spearheaded by the AMG sub-brand.

"With today's launch we further strengthen our AMG portfolio in India and are confident of leading the performance segment with fascinating product interventions," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Roland Folger said.

The new Mercedes-AMG G 63 is equipped with a supercharged 5.5-litre V8-petrol engine and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. It has an electronically limited top speed of 210 km/hr.

The new vehicles are equipped with features such as off- road reduction gear and the electronic traction system enhancing their off-roading capabilities, the company said.

These are the 5th and 6th new introductions within this year by the company so far. Mercedes-Benz India plans to have a similar number of product introductions in India as last year, when it launched 13 new vehicles.

In the January-March quarter, the company had posted its best ever quarterly sales in India at 3,650 units, albeit just a marginal increase from 3,622 units in the year-ago period.

The company's sales stood at 13,231 units in 2016, down 1.8 per cent from 2015.

tags #Business #Mercedes-Benz #SUV

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.