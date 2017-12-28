Mercedes-Benz to launch new Maybach S 650 at Auto Expo 2018

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz will launch its Maybach S 650 and showcase Concept EQ, a forerunner of the company's new product brand for electric mobility, at the upcoming auto expo in February.

The company is seeking to strengthen its leadership position in the Indian luxury car market with over 10 new products during 2018. "Mercedes-Benz's participation in the 14th Auto Expo is a reiteration of our commitment to our customers, to the market, and also a manifestation of our support to the government's vision of 'Make in India'," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Roland Folger said in a statement.

He further said, "We are confident of leading the market as the No. 1 luxury car maker in India and our Auto Expo 2018 display will firmly underline this fact." Last year, Mercedes-Benz India sold 13,231 units to continue its leadership position for the second successive year. In January-September this year, it sold 11,869 units, a growth of 19.6 per cent from the year-ago period.

The company, which had 12 new launches this year, expects a similar number of product introductions in 2018. On the company's showcase plans for the auto expo, which will be held on February 9-14, Folger said that apart from the display AMG and other luxury sedans and SUVs, there would be "specific products underlining attributes of luxury, versatility and future mobility".

"The Mercedes-Maybach S 650,the E-Class All-Terrain and the Concept EQ represent these attributes effortlessly and will present the most overwhelming product offensive from Mercedes-Benz for the Indian market," he added. Folger further said, "The Mercedes-Benz S 650 will debut at the motor show and will kick off our product offensive towards sustained leadership in the Indian market for 2018."

The company will also launch an artificial intelligence (AI) based Chatbot, which uses AI to answer customer questions on Mercedes-Benz products. "It will also have an artificial reality-based function, which will further enhance customer interactivity with the Bot," he said. Mercedes-Benz F1 car, AMG SLC 43, E-Class All-Terrain, C-Class Cabriolet, new E 350d sedan and SUV GLS 350 d are among many products that will be on display at the company's pavilion.