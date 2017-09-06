App
Sep 06, 2017 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mega Cabs to add 400 Toyota Etios cars to Bengaluru fleet

Taxi service provider Mega Cabs today said it will add another 400 Toyota Etios cars to its fleet in Bengaluru.

The company is currently present across six cities, including Delhi and Bengaluru, with a fleet size of about 2,500 cars.

"With this partnership and the new addition of Toyota cars, we will be able to reach out to a larger set of customers," Mega Cabs Chairman Kunal Lalani said in a statement.

Other than Delhi and Bengaluru, the company has presence in Kolkata, Pune, Amritsar, and Chandigarh.

The company, which serves corporate clients apart from operating in the retail segment, plans to soon roll out its services in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Goa, and Jaipur.

Mega Cabs plans to be present in 20 cities with a fleet of about 8,000 vehicles by the year 2020.

