App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 08, 2017 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meet Claire Montgomery, the lawyer who is likely to defend Vijay Mallya

Absconding businessman Vijay Mallya has hired the services of Claire Montgomery, QC from Matrix Chambers, to fight his case against the Indian government to extradite him back to India for a loan default case.

Meet Claire Montgomery, the lawyer who is likely to defend Vijay Mallya

Sandeep Sinha

Moneycontrol News

Absconding businessman Vijay Mallya has hired the services of Claire Montgomery, QC from Matrix Chambers, to fight his case against the Indian government to extradite him back to India for a loan default case.

According to a report in the Business Standard, Mallya will be represented by Montgomery, who has been described as ‘a superstar and frighteningly intelligent' is said to be 'comfortable at all levels of the court system' by Legal 500 in 2015-16. She is ranked by Chambers & Partners and Legal 500 as one of the top lawyers in the country.

She has been admitted to practice in Northern Ireland and in the courts of the Bahamas, Bermuda, Brunei, Hong Kong, Mauritius and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Here are the top five cases in which she has represented her clients:

- She appeared for Sally Clark, a solicitor accused of murdering her two sons, which was later overturned by the Court of Appeals in 2003.

- Sion Jenkins who has been sentenced life imprisonment for murdering her foster daughter Billie-Jo Jenkins in 1998 after a trial by jury, which was later overturned in 2004 by Court of Appeals in 2004 and he was acquitted of murder charge.

- In the case of HKSAR v Andrew Lam, she secured the acquittal of a solicitor charged with perverting the course of justice, and in 2013 for the barrister, Philip Wong Chi Wai, who was unanimously cleared by the CFA.

- Montgomery also represented Carson Yeung, former president of English football club Birmingham City F.C. in his appeal against money laundering convictions.

- She represented current Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth who was cleared by the Supreme Court of Mauritius on the conflict of interest charge in June 2016.

tags #Business #Vijay Mallya

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.