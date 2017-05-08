Meet Claire Montgomery, the lawyer who is likely to defend Vijay Mallya

Moneycontrol News

Absconding businessman Vijay Mallya has hired the services of Claire Montgomery, QC from Matrix Chambers, to fight his case against the Indian government to extradite him back to India for a loan default case.

According to a report in the Business Standard, Mallya will be represented by Montgomery, who has been described as ‘a superstar and frighteningly intelligent' is said to be 'comfortable at all levels of the court system' by Legal 500 in 2015-16. She is ranked by Chambers & Partners and Legal 500 as one of the top lawyers in the country.

She has been admitted to practice in Northern Ireland and in the courts of the Bahamas, Bermuda, Brunei, Hong Kong, Mauritius and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Here are the top five cases in which she has represented her clients:

- She appeared for Sally Clark, a solicitor accused of murdering her two sons, which was later overturned by the Court of Appeals in 2003.

- Sion Jenkins who has been sentenced life imprisonment for murdering her foster daughter Billie-Jo Jenkins in 1998 after a trial by jury, which was later overturned in 2004 by Court of Appeals in 2004 and he was acquitted of murder charge.

- In the case of HKSAR v Andrew Lam, she secured the acquittal of a solicitor charged with perverting the course of justice, and in 2013 for the barrister, Philip Wong Chi Wai, who was unanimously cleared by the CFA.

- Montgomery also represented Carson Yeung, former president of English football club Birmingham City F.C. in his appeal against money laundering convictions.

- She represented current Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth who was cleared by the Supreme Court of Mauritius on the conflict of interest charge in June 2016.